Register
12:22 GMT17 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian sex worker looks on outside her house at the Kamathipura red-light district, in Mumbai, India, Monday (File)

    Activists Claim Milestone in Protracted Battle as Sex Workers in India Recognised as 'Women at Work'

    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106178/39/1061783949_0:209:4000:2459_1200x675_80_0_0_661e57817d47e65908ec2b1b5ce54334.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010171080787254-activists-claim-milestone-in-protracted-battle-as-sex-workers-in-india-recognised-as-women-at-work/

    Red lips, scintillating saris, hair tied up with flowers and chiming bangles, or skimpy dresses paired with heels; sought after at night but ostracized by day. This is the imagery the term sex worker arouses in India. Though legal, sex workers are an outcast community beyond the purvey of government welfare schemes.

    In a breakthrough decision, sex workers in India have now been listed by the National Human Rights Commission Commission's (NHRC) advisory on COVID-19 under the "Women at Work" section, recognising them as "informal workers", and thereby enabling access to government welfare schemes.

    The advisory came as the pandemic has hit millions of people in the informal sector. Sex workers' livelihoods came to an abrupt end. They survived months without work along with a mounting burden of rent, food, and overdue loans. While the government announced relief schemes for the poor, people in the sex industry remained outside their ambit.

    Activists working for the welfare of sex workers have hailed the move but raised questions over the ambiguity of the decision.

    Human trafficking
    © CC0
    Human Trafficking in India: When Escape Doesn't End the Survivor's Ordeal

    Kavita Krishnan a feminist activist and secretary for the All-India Progressive Women's Association (AIPWA) told Sputnik that the NHRC's recognition of sex workers as "women at work" is the first step towards de-stigmatising this industry.

    "Recognising women involved in sex work as informal workers is a welcome step because it focuses attention on their rights as workers, rather than patriarchal shaming in the name of sex".

    Krishnan, however, underscored that the mere inclusion of sex workers among the informal sector isn't enough to protect their rights. Both the federal and state governments need to respect the NHRC directive and act accordingly to ensure that sex workers get documents, access to rations, and other welfare measures.

    India has over 657,800 sex workers, according to a 2016 survey by UNAids, however, the actual number is said to be between 1.25 million and 3 million by activists.

    Sex work is governed in India under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. Though not illegal according to the Act, soliciting sex and brothels are.

    Tejasvi Sevekari from the Pune-based NGO Saheli, who made the submissions to the committee, called it a major milestone in the struggle of sex workers.

    "It will help sex workers by giving them a voice. It will be a major tool for advocacy for the decriminalisation of sex workers who are fighting each day for their right to live with dignity without stigma and violence".

    Though she agreed there's still a long way to go, she stated that the recognition will boost sex workers' mental health as these women have dealt with a lot of psychological trauma.

    Counterproductive Efforts

    India has thousands of illegal brothels that function under the noses of police and officials. 

    These illegal establishments, brothels in urban cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, are located in jam-packed red light areas. Hundreds of women live in cage-like rooms in these brothels with no windows, proper access to running water and electricity.

    An Indian sex worker looks on outside her house at the Kamathipura red-light district, in Mumbai, India, Monday (File)
    © AP Photo / Rafiq Maqbool
    Over 99% of Sex Workers in Dire Straits, Forced to Seek Other Jobs in Indian City Due to Pandemic

    Roop Sen, a researcher on gender violence, who has worked closely with sex workers for years for their upliftment, appreciates the intent but criticises it as dubious because it lacks clarity.

    Sen, the co-founder of NGO Sanjog, questioned why has it been only categorised as "women" at work, neglecting men and transgenders.

    "Is the NHRC saying all sex workers are women and no other gender can be sex workers? The NHRC has also not defined who all would be included in the category, will the pimps and madams (head of brothels) also be called as informal workers", Sen asked.

    He outlined that sex workers are at the lowest level of the pyramid of the trade: these are uneducated women, who live in slums and brothels. They lack social and economic opportunities. This vulnerable section, which is actually working through nights gratifying people’s desires, is exploited by brothel managers, owners, and pimps.

    "60 percent of their income goes to owners and another 20-30 percent goes to brothel managers or pimps. If NHRC by any chance is giving them employer status then it has a much larger implication".

    He states there is a huge lobby that is working behind the scenes to keep the sex workers at the forefront.

    "The actual profiteers finance the whole movement. Therefore, without any clarification, this kind of simplistic effort to legitimise will be counterproductive".

    The NHRC needs to clarify its message and differentiate the layers of the industry: from sex workers to the madam and brothel owner, and recognise that their interests are not the same, he adds.

    Related:

    Over 99% of Sex Workers in Dire Straits, Forced to Seek Other Jobs in Indian City Due to Pandemic
    As Pandemic Blocks Sex Workers' Income, Indian Court Asks States to Provide Free Rations
    Human Trafficking in India: When Escape Doesn't End the Survivor's Ordeal
    Tags:
    Sputnik News, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), NGO, activists, Sex Trafficking, Sex Workers, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    This Week in Pictures: 10 - 16 October
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse