Video: Security Forces Bust LeT Terrorist Hideout in Jammu and Kashmir, Recover Arms Cache

Security forces in India’s Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora district have busted an underground hideout of the Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.
According to police, a huge cache including explosives, arms, and ammunition was recovered from the banks of the Jhelum River. Three grenades, one pistol, and 2,091 AK-47s were confiscated.
The underground hideout had an iron lid opening that was covered with soil. It had two rooms 8 feet high and a small bathroom. A video of the underground barracks shows soldiers entering it with a torch and conducting a search of the premises.
The hideout has been destroyed by the police.
The Pakistan-based terrorist group LeT has remained active in Kashmir. As per police records, at least 199 terrorists have been killed in 118 counter-terror operations in the valley in 2020, in comparison to 163 terrorists killed in 2019.
