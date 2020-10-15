EU Imposes Sanctions on Several Russian Officials Over Navalny Incident

The EU has unveiled its Navalny sanctions list, which includes several high-level Russian officials, as well as one research institute over their purported and so-far unproven role in the alleged poisoning of the Russian opposition figure. First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, Sergei Kiriyenko, Director of the Federal Security Service Aleksandr Bortnikov, and two Deputy Ministers of Defence, Pavel Popov and Aleksei Krivoruchko ended up on the list of EU sanctions, which come into effect on 15 October.
"The use of chemical weapons constitutes a serious breach of international law. The European Council called upon the Russian Federation’s authorities to fully cooperate with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to ensure an impartial international investigation and to bring those responsible to justice", the Official Journal of the EU stated despite the OPCW previously noting that the chemicals allegedly found in Navalny's blood are not included in the list of prohibited chemical weapons.
