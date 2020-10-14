Trials of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Start in Venezuela, President Maduro Says

Trials of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 have started in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro announced on Wednesday.
Earlier, media reported that the Venezuelan authorities were looking for volunteers to participate in tests of the vaccine. The government has been searching for 2,000 participants above the age of 18, with no tattoos on their arms and no exposure to respiratory diseases.
"When the vaccines are approved, we will produce them in Venezuela and we will vaccinate the entire population against the coronavirus", Maduro said earlier.
Venezuela became the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in Phase 3 clinical trials of Russia's Sputnik-V.
