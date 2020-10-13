Unidentified Drone Crashes in Northern Iran Near Border With Azerbaijan, Report Says

An unidentified drone has crashed in the Iranian province of Ardabil near the border with Azerbaijan, the Islamic Republic News Agency has reported, citing local authorities.
Footage which has yet to be authenticated has appeared online, showing the drone's remnants on the ground in an agricultural field.
#Azerbaijan— IWN (@A7_Mirza) October 13, 2020
Harop drone shot down by #Iran’s air defense systems in the agricultural lands of Ozan Tappeh Olya village of #Parsabad town in #Ardabil province. pic.twitter.com/mhI2HwqpDb
The drone in the footage looks similar to the IAI Harop, a loitering munition drone developed by Israel Aerospace Industries.
