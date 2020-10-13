UN Electing New Members to Human Rights Council Board - Video

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is holding elections for the new members of its board in New York this Tuesday, 13 October.
This year, Nepal, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have joined Saudi Arabia and China in the fight for four seats available to the Asia and Pacific group. Russia is facing Ukraine for one of two eastern European group seats.
A candidate can only be defeated if fewer than 97 countries vote positively for it during a secret vote at the UN General Assembly in New York City.
