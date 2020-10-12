UN Budget for 2021 to Require Almost $3Bln, Guterres Says

In early April, Guterres informed member states about looming financial crisis that the world's body might soon confront while providing help in fighting the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"To fully implement the mandates entrusted to us, we will require a total of $2.99 billion, which represents a net reduction of 2.8 per cent compared to 2020, despite additional initiatives and mandated activities", Guterres said at the fifth committee meeting on the introduction of the proposed programme budget for 2021.
Last October, the UN chief announced that the organisation was facing a severe budget crisis due to many member states' failure to pay their regular annual dues. According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, in 2019, the organisation did not receive $711 million of annual budget dues from member states - the highest level of arrears in 10 years and a 34 percent increase compared to 2018.
Following the announcement, the Secretariat put in place a set of measures, such as restricting the travel of UN staff, shutting down some escalators, limiting heating and air-conditioning services and adjusting hire practices among others in UN main offices in New York, Vienna, Geneva and Nairobi to curtail spending.
All comments
Show new comments (0)