Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili Punched in the Head in Athens – Video

Wanted for embezzlement and abuse of power in his home country, the former Georgian leader moved to the US in 2014, before being tapped by Kiev’s post-coup authorities to head the Ukrainian region of Odessa in 2015. Two years later, he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship and eventually deported, but returned to the country in 2019.

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili received an unpleasant greeting in Athens, Greece on Sunday after being attacked by unknown assailants during a meeting with Georgian emigres.

Purported footage of the attack shows a young man striking Saakashvili repeatedly in the head outside a building where he was expected to speak. After police sent to protect him broke up the melee, Saakashvili met with supporters and told him about his plans to return to Georgia, and later went on Facebook to accuse his opponents in Georgia of organizing the attack.

“Several people in masks in a thief-like manner crept up on us and tried to attack,” the politician recalled.

“Greek special forces used tear gas and several women who were part of the large mass of people were injured. I would like to address [Georgian Dream party chairman Bidzina] Ivanishvili and [Tbilisi Mayor Kakha] Kaladze: Don’t you have anything else to do? It won’t help you,” he added.

Saakashvili served as served as Georgia’s president between 2004 and 2013, swiftly leaving the country immediately after his party’s election defeat and settling in New York State. In 2015, Ukraine’s post-Maidan coup President Petro Poroshenko, a former school chum of Saakashvili, invited him to serve as governor of Odessa, and granted him Ukrainian citizenship, which led to him being stripped of his Georgian passport. In 2017, the two men had a falling out, and Saakashvili was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship as well, becoming a stateless person. In 2018, he was deported to Poland, and later appeared in the Netherlands, where he was granted permanent residency on grounds of reunifying with his Dutch wife Sandra Roelofs. In May 2019, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky restored Saakashvili’s citizenship, prompting him to return to the country. In 2020 he was appointed chief of the National Reform Council.

In Georgia, Saakashvili and his associates have been accused of a range of crimes, including corruption, large-scale embezzlement, and abuse of power. The politician has already been tried and convicted in absentia to two prison terms totaling six years, with several more cases against him still to be heard.

Despite the charges against Saakashvili, Georgia’s United National Movement party nominated him for the post of prime minister on September 6. The politician said he would agree to head an emergency government, but only for a two year period. With no Georgian citizenship and outstanding warrants against him, it’s not clear how he plans to get back into the country. Georgians will go to the polls for parliamentary elections on October 31.