UAE Health Ministry Okays Phase 3 Clinical Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Country, RDIF Says

"The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine to take place in the UAE," the sovereign wealth fund said in a press release.
"The trials will be supervised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, while medical protocols will be handled by Abu Dhabi’s public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA)," the press release reads.
Russia registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, on 11 August. The vaccine was registered after two successful phases of testing proved that it was capable of building immunity against the virus in all of the volunteers involved in the tests. Currently, Russia is carrying out post-registration clinical trials of the vaccine, involving more than 42,000 people in Russia and across the globe.
The CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, previously revealed that the fund had received requests from 27 countries for the Sputnik V vaccine.
