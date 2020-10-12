Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats

Russia is declaring two Bulgarian diplomats personae non-grata in response to Sofia expelling two employees of the Russian trade mission in Bulgaria, the Foreign Ministry said Monday.
"On October 12, Bulgarian Ambassador Atanas Krystin was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was given the ministry's note about declaring two employees of the Bulgarian embassy personae non grata. This measure is a symmetric response to the unsubstantiated decision of the Bulgarian authorities to expel two deputy heads of the Russian trade mission in Sofia in September this year," the ministry said.
Earlier in the day, Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia was summoned to the ministry building in Moscow.
