French Polynesia President Edouard Fritch Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Macron Meeting

French Polynesian President Edouard Fritch, who last week met in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron, has contracted coronavirus.
“The health of President Fritch is not a concern. He will be confined for seven days, as recommended by the health authorities, while continuing to manage the country,” the statement from Fritch’s office said.
Fritch travelled to Paris on 8 October. During his stay in the French capital, he held talks with Macron, and also met with Prime Minister Jean Castex and Minister for Overseas Territories Sebastien Lecorneu.
According to Fritch’s office, the President of French Polynesia observed all the necessary sanitary measures. Three days before leaving for Paris, he took a COVID-19 test, which came out negative. After Fritch was diagnosed with coronavirus, he was quarantined.
