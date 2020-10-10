Register
13:17 GMT10 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of a Trump button worn by a supporter, at the Hamilton County Board of Elections as people arrive to participate in early voting, Tuesday, 6 October 2020, in Norwood, Ohio.

    Supporting Trump Brings Me More Grief Than Links to Bin Laden, Al Qaeda Founder's Niece Says

    © AP Photo / Aaron Doster
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/0a/1080729777_0:13:3071:1741_1200x675_80_0_0_ae34c9373c5de870f21779cae75816b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010101080730074-supporting-trump-brings-me-more-grief-than-links-to-bin-laden-al-qaeda-founders-niece-says/

    Last month, Noor bin Ladin, a Swiss-born niece of the infamous terrorist mastermind, publicly praised US President Donald Trump for his Middle East policies and argued that his re-election will be necessary to prevent a repetition of 9/11 attacks.

    The niece of al-Qaeda’s* co-founder, Osama bin Laden, wrote in a recent article that she lost "a few so-called friends" because of her support for President Donald Trump. According to 33-year-old Noor bin Ladin, she has apparently experienced a deeper distress from holding these political views that from her family’s associations to a terrorist leader.

    “Coming out publicly was a step too far for some, and the vitriol I received for stating my political beliefs revealed unflattering sides to certain characters,” the Swiss-born woman wrote in The Spectator.

    “From a sociological standpoint, it is quite interesting that in some elitist circles being pro-Trump has caused me more grief than carrying the name bin Ladin.”

    In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump listens during a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020
    © AP Photo / Tia Dufour
    In this image provided by the White House, President Donald Trump listens during a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020

    Ladin, whose branch of the family spells the surname differently from that of their infamous relation, also wrote that she was shocked by “gleeful comments devoid of compassion” that appeared on social media after President Trump was diagnosed with coronavirus last week. The woman even argued that North Korea’s head Kim Jong-un showed “more sympathy” to America’s commander-in-chief than "many of the President’s detractors.”

    Osama bin Laden’s Niece Sends Shockwaves With Her Revelations

    Bin Ladin's admiration for Trump was unexpected by many. In an interview with The New York Post in September she said that Trump’s re-election was necessary to prevent future terrorist attacks such as 9/11. POTUS “has shown he protects America … from foreign threats by obliterating terrorists at the root and before they get a chance to strike,” she insisted.

    Later, she sent an open letter to all Americans where she praised Trump’s Chinese and Middle East policies. In a new post, Ladin reiterated her earlier positive evaluations.

    “He has stood up to China, kept America out of new wars, solidified ties with Israel, overturned the disastrous Iran deal and obliterated Isis*,” she wrote.

    Despite many criticisms America’s 45th president is currently facing at home, Ladin believes that it was exactly Trump who “removed handicapping regulations to American economic growth, rebuilt a depleted military, brought back manufacturing and revamped dying industries by renegotiating trade deals and cutting taxes.”

    According to Bin Ladin, Trump was also the one who “curbed immigration”, achieved “energy independence” and in general gave the United States a chance at restoring “her principles, pride, independence and true place in the world.”

    Noor is a daughter of Yeslam bin Laden, a son of a Saudi businessman Mohammed bin Laden and older half-brother of al-Qaeda’s mastermind. Her mother, Carmen Dufour, is a Swiss national.

    *Al-Qaeda, ISIS [DAESH, ISIL, the Islamic State] - terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Tags:
    Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda, Donald Trump, US Election 2020, Switzerland, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    This Week in Pictures: 3 - 9 October
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse