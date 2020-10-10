Register
10 October 2020
    Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures and declares You're fired! at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire

    Tehran Reacts to Trump F-Bomb, Calls It ‘Bullying Rhetoric of Failing, Lawless US Regime’

    © REUTERS / Dominick Reuter
    World
    by
    2120
    On Friday, the US President threatened Iran in explicit language, saying the Islamic Republic has “been put on notice” and told that “if you f*** around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are gonna do things to you that have never been done before.”

    Iran’s Foreign Ministry has shot back at Donald Trump over his recent F-bomb-laden rant, with a ministry spokesman stressing that Iranians wouldn’t be “intimidated” by US threats.

    “The Iranian people aren’t intimidated by the bullying rhetoric of the failing and lawless US regime,” spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh tweeted.

    “Our people leave no stone unturned in defending Iran’s dignity. WE will choose response to US crimes –including sadistic sanctions and criminal assassination of ISIS* #1 enemy Gen. [Qasem] Soleimani,” the official added, referring to the January 2020 killing of a senior Iranian military commander in Baghdad by a US drone.

    Khatibzadeh’s comments were echoed by Iranian UN mission spokesman Alireza Miryousefi, who called Trump’s words an “unsurprising” “attempt to portray himself as a tough guy” using “empty rhetoric” amid the looming presidential election.

    Speaking to conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh on Friday, Trump laid into Iran, threatening to “do things…that have never been done before” if Tehran “f***[s] around with us.” Trump did not clarify what specifically the US might do.

    Earlier this year, Trump threatened to target 52 Iranian targets, including places “important to Iran and the Iranian culture,” if the country responded to the assassination of Soleimani by striking Americans or American assets.

    Several days after Trump made the threat, Tehran launched retaliatory missile strikes against two US military bases in Iraq, leaving over 100 US personnel with traumatic brain injuries.

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    New Sanctions Will Further Washington’s Goal of Blocking Iran’s Importing of Medicine - Academic
    After a brief warming period following the signing of the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, relations between Iran and the United States deteriorated in 2018 after the Trump administration unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement and reimposed crushing financial and energy sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

    Since then, the countries have been brought to the brink of war repeatedly. Last year, Washington sent a carrier strike group to the Persian Gulf, and then accused Iran of targeting multiple tankers in the Persian Gulf in sabotage attacks. Tehran vigorously denied the claims. In June 2019, Iranian air defence troops shot down a $220 million US spy drone, prompting Trump to consider strikes against the country before backing down at the last moment. In April 2020, the US Navy complained about small Iranian gunboats ‘harassing’ its warships as they traversed the Persian Gulf, with Washington threatening to blow the boats out of the water if the ‘harassment’ continued. In July 2020, Iran accused US fighter jets of harrying a Mahan Air jetliner as it flew through Syrian airspace on a Lebanon-bound flight. Several passengers were injured after the plane was forced to take evasive maneuvers.

    * aka Daesh, a Wahhabi terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

