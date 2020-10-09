Register
09 October 2020
    President Donald Trump stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington

    Trump's Foreign Policy 'More Rhetoric Than Action', Ex-Israeli Prime Minister Says

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    by
    In mid-September, the Trump administration brokered a peace deal between Israel, the UAE, and Bahrain. While POTUS touted the agreement as "the dawn of a new Middle East", the Palestinian Authority claimed that the deal undermines efforts to find a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert has lashed out at Donald Trump over the US president's foreign policy, referring to Trump's position on the DPRK and Iran, among other things.

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Olmert argued that "it would be unfair to blame President Trump for more than he deserves" but he thinks that "sometimes the style of President Trump is more damaging than the substance of his policy".

    "At the beginning we thought that he was going to attack North Korea and that was going to upset the entire balance in the Far East. In the end, it was more rhetoric than action. The same is with Iran. The same is with Syria", the-ex Israeli prime minister asserted.

    Referring to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Olmert claimed that Trump's move to withdraw Washington from the agreement and the president's "unilateral approach to foreign policy" has made the US "less safe".

    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert takes questions from reporters after a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert takes questions from reporters after a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

    In May 2018, the US president announced his country's unilateral exit from the Iran deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reinstated crippling economic sanctions against Tehran.

    The move prompted the Islamic Republic to start suspending its JCPOA obligations in 2019 amid worsening relations between Washington and Tehran, which further escalated after the death of top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike authorised by Trump.

    Separately in the interview, Olmert dwelled on the US-brokered normalisation deal between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain, which the former PM said reflected a "very positive development" in the region.

    He, however, underscored that the deal comes at the expense of a two-state solution for the Palestinians, something that stipulates an independent State of Palestine alongside the State of Israel, west of the Jordan River.

    Trump Mediates Abraham Peace Accords

    The interview comes a few weeks after the US mediated the Abraham Peace Accords at the White House, where the UAE and Bahrain agreed to establish official diplomatic ties with Israel after decades of hostility, non-recognition, and reported behind-the-scenes relations.

    US President Donald Trump applauds as he arrives with United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    US President Trump Participates in Israel-UAE-Bahrain Deal-Signing Ceremony at White House - Video
    The ceremony was attended by US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain - Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, respectively.

    The Abraham Peace Accords were condemned by Turkey, Iran, and the Palestinian Authority as undermining the efforts to find a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Both Bahrain and the UAE, however, stressed that they had not stopped supporting the Palestinian cause, with Abu Dhabi explaining that the peace accords were needed to give the efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue a chance.

