Germany's Failure to Share Information on Navalny Breaches Its Int'l Obligations, Sergei Lavrov Says

Russia has repeatedly called on Germany to share data on Alexei Navalny's purported "poisoning" with a Novichok-like substance, but Berlin has so far failed to respond to Moscow's requests.

Germany is flouting its international obligations by failing to share the data on Alexei Navalny's alleged poisoning with Russia, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday.

The top diplomat lamented the lack of factual data in Navalny's case which led to the erosion of relations between Moscow and the whole bloc.

According to Lavrov, the EU is acting outside the due process of law by threatening sanctions against Russia, which, he believes, is hardly surprising at this point.

The foreign minister believes that Russia will most likely never receive any proof regarding Navalny's case, just like in the case of the Skripals, whose alleged poisoning in the UK in 2018 was similarly blamed on Russia.

Meanwhile, Denmark has announced its intention to join sanctions against those behind Navalny’s alleged poisoning.

"We demand a transparent, comprehensive and thorough investigation to find out who tried to kill Alexey Navalny, and to ensure that the perpetrators do not go unpunished. We will of course join the sanctions against these people", Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said at a press conference that was held after talks with Lavrov.

Le Monde earlier reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the sanctions list over the Navalny's case compiled by Germany and France would target nine Russian officials, including those working in the president's administration and security services.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW