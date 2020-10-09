Register
06:47 GMT09 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Dubbo.

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Discuss COVID-19 Impact on Girls' Education With Malala Yousafzai 

    © Photo : @KensingtonRoyal/Twitter
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106906/21/1069062142_0:84:1620:996_1199x675_80_0_0_bcce4b80df81dc97143c8c22a992816b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010091080714806-prince-harry-meghan-markle-to-discuss-covid-19-impact-on-girls-education-withmalala-yousafzai/

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have of late been repeatedly bashed for breaking royal protocol, being accused of meddling in politics and being excessively outspoken on social issues. The criticism gained momentum last week when Harry weighed in on the upcoming US poll by urging voters to "reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity".

    Ex-senior royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are scheduled to appear in a video on Sunday with activist and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on 11 October and address the obstacles facing young girls as they seek access to education around the world. 

    According to the Associated Press, the conversation will be published on the Malala Fund's YouTube channel and website.

    The Fund, founded in 2013 by the Pakistani activist and her father, Ziauddin Yousafzai, is an international nonprofit partnering with girls education initiatives across the world, from Afghanistan to Brazil and India.

    One of the topics to be discussed is how the pandemic has impacted education for girls, as the Malala Fund's research suggests that around 20 million secondary-school-aged girls may fail to return to classrooms once schools reopen after the healthcare crisis.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding their son Archie, meet with Anglican Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu in Cape Town, South Africa, Wednesday Sept. 25, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Henk Kruger
    News Agency Apologises to Harry & Meghan Over 'Intrusive and Illegal' Pictures of Their Son Archie

    Backlash From Public, Royal Family

    Harry and Meghan, who formally ditched their senior royal duties in April, at the height of the pandemic, have been particularly vocal on political and social issues since moving to the US. Quite a few of their comments and interviews have already landed in Buckingham Palace's crosshairs, with the latter choosing to distance itself from the matter arguing Harry is "not a working member of the Royal Family".

    The issue reached a boiling point when in a September video, Harry said from his new lavish Santa Barbara home that US voters need to "reject hate speech" and "misinformation" ahead of the November election, which was taken by some as a veiled dig at the incumbent president and thus a breach of protocol, whereby royals have to be politically neutral.

    Meghan also had her say at the time, stressing the importance of the upcoming election and dubbing it one of the most essential votes in her life.

    Actress Meghan Markle
    © AP Photo / Evan Agostini
    'Meghan Markle for POTUS 2020' Mock Website Promises New World of 'Equality, Empowerment & Kindness'

    Socially loaded issues were not crossed off the Duke and Duchess's agenda either, as the couple penned a joint op-ed in London's Evening Standard last week, calling for an end to "structural racism". The couple wrote that "untapped potential will never get to be realised" if structural racism doesn't cease to exist in Britain and beyond. Meghan Markle sang the praises of the Black Lives Matter protests that swept across the US over the summer, calling the demonstrations "a beautiful thing" as long as they aim to bring "unity and recognition of equality".

    She went on to acknowledge, though, that the often violent rallies in the wake of African American man George Floyd's death in police custody had at times been "inflammatory".

    In Search of Independent Lives

    On 8 January, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle first announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles in a bid to work to lead financially and personally independent lives. The public met the move with outrage, with media reports claiming at the time that the couple had failed to notify other members of the family, including Her Majesty, about their plans to leave Britain, and likewise, most recently, about their intention to partner with American streaming titan Netflix.

    According to a family insider cited by the Mirror, despite the couple having ditched formal royal duties starting in April, any profit-oriented plans would be "subject to discussion" in the royal circle. The 35-year-old Harry and 39-year-old Meghan, who recently settled down in a $14 million estate in Santa Barbara, signed a new deal with the streaming service, stressing they want to provide "hope and inspiration" with their projects.

    Related:

    Meghan Markle Lauds BLM Rallies as ‘Beautiful’ While Admitting Their Often ‘Inflammatory’ Nature
    'Meghan Markle for POTUS 2020' Mock Website Promises New World of 'Equality, Empowerment & Kindness'
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are The Least Eco-Friendly Royals, New Survey Claims
    Tags:
    royals, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Malala Yousafzai
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Elegance on Display: Most Beautiful Models During Paris Fashion Week
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    Pink Eyes & Houseflies
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse