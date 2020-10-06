Register
12:02 GMT06 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A person gets out of the World Trade Organization (WTO) headquarter in Geneva (File)

    US, Indian Bans on Chinese Apps Violate WTO Trade Rules, Beijing Says Amid Tech Trade Rows - Report

    © AFP 2020 / FRED DUFOUR
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010061080682220-us-indian-bans-on-chinese-apps-violate-wto-trade-rules-beijing-says-amid-tech-trade-rows---report/

    The news comes after Washington targeted several popular platforms with orders banning US firms from doing business with Chinese appmakers, including TikTok's ByteDance's and WeChat's Tencent.

    A ban on numerous Chinese apps imposed by the United States and India violated World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, an official at the institution has said as quoted by the South China Morning Post this week.

    According to an unnamed Geneva trade official at the event, Beijing said the bans restricted "cross-border trading services" and harmed the global "multilateral trading system".

    The meeting took place at the Council for Trade in Services meeting on Friday and was attended by US, Indian and Chinese delegates.

    An Indian journalist holds a placard calling for a boycott of Chinese products
    © AP Photo / Altaf Qadri
    India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps Over Security Concerns Amid Border Tensions
    The statements come after US president Donald Trump ordered a sale of ByteDance's US operations by 14 November of face a national ban, after the previous deadline of 15 September was blocked by a US Federal judge.

    US officials have routinely accused the apps of collecting data for the Chinese Communist Party and conducting cyberespionage, which Beijing and ByteDance execs have sharply and repeatedly denied.

    India followed in June with similar measures after banning over 118 Chinese apps, including Tencent's WeChat, PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and Baidu Maps following military clashes at the Himalayan border.

    According to New Delhi, the apps were allegedly stealing and "surreptitiously" sending user data to servers outside of India, the SCMP wrote.

    But Beijing said at the meeting there was no evidence to support claims from Washington and New Delhi, adding that data collection for ByteDance's popular video sharing app was standard practise for thousands of apps globally, it added.

    SMIC headquarters
    SMIC Homepage
    SMIC, US Gov't Enter Talks on Trade Row as Beijing Set to Launch Google Antitrust Probe - Reports
    India, the world's second-largest market for internet usage and mobiles, clashed with Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in late April, where roughly 20 Indian military personnel were killed in hand-to-hand combat along the 4,057km Line of Actual Control (LAC).

    The meeting comes days before reports revealed that China was mulling an antitrust probe on US tech giant Google for reportedly monopolising the tech market and blocking access to key technologies amid the ongoing US trade war on China.

    The accusations come after the Menlo Park, California-based firm blocked access to its mobile services platform to devices from Huawei Technologies, namely after Trump blacklisted the latter along with dozens of Chinese tech companies in May last year, as well as restricting the Shenzhen-based company's access to US chipmakers without a licence for doing business.

    Related:

    Twitter On Fire After Trump Calls COVID-19 'China Plague' In Election Debate Amid Major Media Study
    US Federal Judge Blocks Trump Ban on TikTok Downloads in US
    India Bans 118 More Chinese Apps Over Security Concerns Amid Border Tensions
    SMIC, US Gov't Enter Talks on Trade Row as Beijing Set to Launch Google Antitrust Probe - Reports
    Tags:
    trade dispute, India, United States, China, trade row, ban, Tencent, ByteDance, World Trade Organization (WTO)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Participants compete in Hungary's first wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, 3 October 2020.
    'Old Ball & Chain': Wife-Carrying Competition in Hungary
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse