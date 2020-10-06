In Facebook's Footsteps: Instagram Begins Labelling 'State-Controlled Media' Accounts and Posts

According to the outlet, journalist Casey Michel was the first to notice that users in the United States see such labels appearing on their profile pages and posts.
Instagram has begun rolling out new “state-controlled media” labels—here are the ones for Kremlin outlets aimed at younger Americans: pic.twitter.com/vyUySA1zbW— Casey Michel 🇰🇿 (@cjcmichel) October 5, 2020
Redfish, In the Now and Soapbox have already been reportedly designated as "Russia state-controlled media."
On a support page, Instagram explains that it holds these accounts to "a higher standard of transparency because we believe they combine the influence of a media organization with the backing of a state."
Facebook began to apply the relevant policy in June.
