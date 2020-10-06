WHO Says Russia Shared Data on Phase I, II Clinical Trials of COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has shared with the World Health Organization (WHO) the data obtained during phase I and II of the clinical trials of its Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, an adviser at the WHO's Western Pacific Regional Office said on Tuesday.

"On the Russian vaccine again, this is an update from the last briefing. During that time, it was a very early stage of discussion between WHO and the regulatory authority of Russia, and now we know that Russia has already shared their data for the phase I and phase II clinical trial to WHO, and the Russian national regulatory authority itself has already given conditional approval for the vaccine. Beyond that, we do not have information yet as to the deployment of these vaccines into other countries," Dr Socorro Escalante said at a briefing.

In late-September, Regional Director for Europe at the WHO Hans Kluge thanked Russian for 'its excellent efforts to create a safe and effective vaccine.' The official expressed confidence that the ongoing post-registration trials of the Russian vaccine will be successful and thanked all the volunteers who agreed to take part in the testing.

On 11 August, Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute officially registered the world's first vaccine , dubbed Sputnik V. Two successful phases of clinical trials have proved that the Russian vaccine was capable of building immunity against the virus in all of the volunteers involved in the tests.

Currently, Russia is carrying out post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V, involving over 42,000 people in Russia and around the world.

Moscow has already received requests for one billion doses of the vaccine from at least 20 countries, but the authorities have noted that Russia has to attend to its own people first.