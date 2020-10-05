Bishkek Police Begin Dispersing Protesters, Use Stun Grenades, Tear Gas

About 2,000 people gathered on Monday morning in Bishkek on the central square of Ala-Too. The protesters support parties that failed to qualify for the parliament in the recent election, demanding to cancel the results of the elections and to re-vote.
Now, the police are driving people back from the central square, using stun grenades and tear gas. They also transferred water cannons to the scene.
Kyrgyzstan: Looks like riot police have cleared the square in Bishkek pic.twitter.com/TY7rzkRtJx— Peter Leonard (@Peter__Leonard) October 5, 2020
Водометы, газ, светошумовые pic.twitter.com/zH3q1Bg5FA— Kloop (@kloopnews) October 5, 2020
Разгон митингующих. Бишкек. 5.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/EKGWaZik6b— KG DAD (@KG_ata) October 5, 2020
Kyrgyzstan held a parliamentary election on Sunday. According to preliminary results, four political parties are expected to surpass the seven percent vote threshold to gain seats in the Central Asian country's parliament: the Birimdik Party with 24.52 percent of the votes, Mekenim Kyrgyzstan with 23.89 percent of the votes, the Kyrgyzstan Party, which has garnered 8.73 percent and Butun Kyrgyzstan with 7.11 percent of the votes.
