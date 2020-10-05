Lavrov: Doctors at Berlin Clinic Where Navalny Was Treated Found No Signs of Military-Grade Poisons

Doctors at the Charite university hospital where Alexei Navalny was treated found no evidence from his samples that he was poisoned by any military-grade poison, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.
"Doctors in Omsk did not find any traces of chemical warfare agents, they honestly said this. But I would like to draw your attention that the fact that Charite clinic also did not find any toxic substances in its analyses; instead, they were 'found' later in the Bundeswehr's clinic," Lavrov said, speaking to members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Monday.
"We still do not know: did the French and the Swedes carry out the test themselves, or were they simply given them by the Germans. And the fact that our partners are trying to keep everything a secret, to muddy the waters, is something that worries us greatly. We want to find the truth and we will seek to do so," the diplomat added.
At the same time, Lavrov said, Moscow has no doubts that the European Union will attempt to slap new sanctions on Russia in connection with the Navalny case, based on a cookie-cutter policy about alleged violations in the use of chemical weapons.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)