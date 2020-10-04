Armenian MoD Shares Video of Enemy Troops Fleeing, Azerbaijani MoD Presents Vid of a Captured Post

With the current clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region continuing for a week now, the defense ministries of both Armenia and Azerbaijan have presented new videos from the conflict zone.
The two vids were posted on YouTube on 4 October, both lauding the exploits of their troops in the manner of previous such releases.
The footage published online by the Armenian side allegedly depicts a group of Azerbaijani troops coming under fire and fleeing in the vicinity of Madagiz.
On 3 October, the Azerbaijani side announced that it had successfully captured the village of Madagiz, though forces of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic disputed that claim.
The video shared by the Azerbaijani side allegedly shows Azerbaijani soldiers raising their country's flag over a captured Armenian position.
The city of Stepanakert, which serves as the capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, sustained heavy shelling, with the Armenian MoD representative warning of civilian casualties inflicted during the attack.
