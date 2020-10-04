Register
10:01 GMT04 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Azerbaijani Air Force MiG-29.

    Armenian Defence Ministry Claims Karabakh Forces Destroyed Three Azerbaijani Jets

    © Photo : Azerbaijan Ministry of Defence
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    2135
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/04/1080661038_0:-1:1201:675_1200x675_80_0_0_0e44d186577a32fa9d62b6c62c187639.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010041080660873-armenian-defence-ministry-claims-karabakh-forces-destroyed-three-azerbaijani-jets/

    Sunday marks the seventh day of intense fighting in the contested South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh between Azerbaijani and Armenian Karabakh defence forces. The conflict started after both sides accused one another of shelling and air attacks starting September 27.

    Nagorno Karabakh's defence forces have destroyed three Azerbaijani jet fighters and two tanks, a spokesperson from the Armenian Defence Ministry has said.

    "At about 12:00 pm [local time] units of Karabakh's Defence Army destroyed three enemy aircraft and two tanks in the southern direction of the front," spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan reported in a post on her Facebook page.

    The Azerbaijani side has not yet commented on the veracity of the Armenian side's statement, but has repeatedly denied claims of the destruction of its military equipment and forces throughout the past week of fighting.

    Earlier in the day, Nagorno Karabakh forces also reported the destruction of a military airfield in the Azerbaijani city of Ganja. Eyewitnesses on the Azeri side responded by accusing Armenia of carrying out missile attacks "against dense residential areas."

    Early Sunday morning, a Sputnik correspondent reported that air raid sirens had gone off in the capital of the unrecognized Republic of Artsakh (the Armenian side's name for Nagorno-Karabakh), with multiple artillery shells said to have landed outside the city.

    The same day, Yerevan also denied reports by the Azerbaijani side that rocket attacks on Azerbaijani cities were coming from Armenia proper.

    The latest flare-up of fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh began on September 27, with both sides accusing one another of starting the aggression. At least 36 civilians, and as many as 3,600 troops from both sides have been killed, with Armenian and Azeri forces also claiming the destruction of dozens of tanks, aircraft, helicopters, drones, and entrenchments.

    A young woman runs down a street in Stepanakert
    © Sputnik / Aram Nersesyan
    Series of Blasts Rocks Nagorno-Karabakh Capital of Stepanakert, Reports Say
    The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in the late 1980s, when nationalist sentiments brewing in both the Armenian and Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republics within the Soviet Union unleashed by General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev's 'perestroika' and 'glasnost' political and economic reforms led authorities in the ethnic Armenian majority Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous region of Azerbaijan to attempt to secede and join Armenia proper. Baku tried to prevent this from happening, and in late 1991 abolished the region's autonomous status altogether.

    Between 1992 and 1994, Armenian and Azerbaijani forces waged a full-scale war for control of the region, with the Armenian side ultimately achieving victory and securing not only Nagorno-Karabakh, but also several adjacent territories of Azerbaijan. The region has suffered repeated flare-ups in the decades since, with upwards of 42,000 soldiers, militiamen and civilians killed in the fighting, and over a million Armenians and Azerbaijanis displaced, both within Nagorno-Karabakh and in other areas of both countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse