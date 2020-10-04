Sirens Heard in Nagorno-Karabakh as New Artillery Strike Reported in Stepanakert

A new artillery strike has reportedly hit Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, with sirens being heard across the city, as reported by Sputnik correspondent from the site. Electricity and phone connections have also been temporarily halted.
According to Armenia's Foreign Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the strike has resulted in civilian casualties.
"Stepanakert is again under attack, there are destruction and victims among the civilian population," Artsrun Hovhannisyan, the head of the Military Education Department of the MoD of the Republic of Armenia, wrote on Facebook.
On 27 September, hostilities broke out between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the territory of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic which has an Armenian majority. Azerbaijan accused Yerevan of starting the aggression along the 'line of control' in the territory. Armenian authorities denied this and maintained that it was Baku that had violated the 1994 ceasefire by launching rocket attacks in the region.
