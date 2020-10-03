Berlin: No Way to Avoid Russia Sanctions if OPCW Confirms Germany’s Assessment of Navalny Incident

This week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it would welcome specialists from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to work jointly with their Russian counterparts to conduct a fair and objective investigation into the alleged poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

It will be impossible to avoid introducing new sanctions against Russia if the OPCW confirms the German military's assessment on Alexei Navalny's suspected poisoning, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has announced.

"If the results of the German, Swedish and French laboratories are confirmed, there will be a clear response from the European Union," Maas said, speaking to online news portal t-online in an interview published Saturday.

"I am convinced that in that case sanctions will be impossible to avoid," the foreign minister added.

Asked which individuals or entities such new sanctions would target, Maas said that they must be "targeted and proportionate."

"But such a grave violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention cannot go unanswered. We agree on that in Europe," the German top diplomat added.

Asked if the sanctions could include restrictions against the $9.5 billion Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, Maas said that "one has to consider carefully what conclusions can be drawn from the Navalny case. Over 100 European companies are involved in the pipeline project, half of them are Germany. Many European workers would suffer from a freeze in construction."

Moscow Welcomes Objective Investigation

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it would welcome a joint investigation by specialists from the OPCW and from Russia on the Navalny 'poisoning' case. Before that, Moscow slammed the organization's provision of technical assistance to Berlin on the Navalny case without Russia's consent, and said it was worth remembering that "we are talking about events that took place not in Germany, but in Russia."

This week, Navalny accused the Russian government and President Putin directly of poisoning him, saying he doesn't have "any other versions" of what might have happened to him. The Kremlin responded by revealing that Moscow "has information" that Navalny is currently cooperating with the Central Intelligence Agency, and had received instructions from them before. It also called Navalny's claims "absolutely groundless," "extremely insulting and unacceptable."

