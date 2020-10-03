Azerbaijan Shares Video of Its Military Inflicting 'Crushing Blow' to 'Armenian Military Equipment'

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence published video allegedly showing an attack on Armenian military equipment.
"The situation at the front remains tense. During the night, the enemy’s combat activity in various directions of the front has been suppressed and a crushing blow was inflicted upon it. Fierce battles continue along the entire front," the caption to the video says.
Nagorno-Karabakh or Artsakh, an Armenian-majority enclave proclaimed its independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991, leading to a major military conflict between Baku and Yerevan. However, in 1994 the sides agreed to stick to a peace process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group. The conflict has since remained frozen, with Nagorno-Karabakh currently not recognised as a state by the international community.
