Ex-White House Counsellor Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Covid-19

Former White House counsel Kellyanne Conway has contracted the novel coronavirus disease, according to a tweet she posted on late Friday.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️
Multiple US politicians have started doing tests after Donald Trump said that he and his wife have been infected. Trump's physician said he is fatigued, but "in good spirits". The president himself issued a message, saying that he is fine and thanking everyone for the support.
Vice President Mike Pence and State Secretary Mike Pompeo both have negative test results.
