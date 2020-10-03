Tropical Storm Gamma Heads Towards Mexico, NHC Says

Tropical Storm Gamma has formed over the Western Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Service said on Friday.
Tropical Storm #Gamma Advisory 2A: Depression Becomes Tropical Storm Gamma Over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 2, 2020
According to meteorologists, the hurricane is approaching Yucatan and is projected to reach the peninsula on Saturday.
If we Compare an hour ago IR with current along w/ microwave imagery. We get a clear indication of a developing core with convection building around the center. Outflow looking good as well. All indicators of an intensifying storm approaching the N tip of the Yucatán. #Gamma pic.twitter.com/zCtCcv28vX— BGWX (@Brady30951303) October 3, 2020
The storm was located about 220 kilometres (135 miles) south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, bringing winds of about 65 kilometres (40 miles) per hour.
Tropical storm warnings have been issued for large portions of Yucatan, from Punta Herrero to Cabo Catoche.
