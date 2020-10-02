Azerbaijan Releases Footage Showing Its Military 'Attacking Armenian Army'

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry has published footage of a reported attack on military equipment of the Armenian Armed Forces.
The ministry on Friday accused the Armenian military of shelling civilian population points in the Aghdam region, which is partially administered by the unrecognised Republic of Artsakh but falls outside the traditional demarcation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated on Sunday when the two sides accused each other of carrying out provocations along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh.
JUST IN: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense publishes footage of Armenia's Armed Forces being shelled#SputnikUpdates https://t.co/eiBWP78qvT pic.twitter.com/yzePQqXg0z— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) October 2, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)