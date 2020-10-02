Video Allegedly Depicting Attack on Bridge Connecting Armenia to Karabakh Emerges Online

Nagorno-Karabakh's operational headquarters information center has released footage of an alleged Azerbaijani attack on civilian infrastructure, including the shelling of a bridge connects Armenia and the breakaway region.
The security cam footage shows vehicles traveling along the road to the bridge before what appears to be an artillery shell or missile strikes it, resulting in a massive fireball and a plum of smoke.
According to an Armenian media analysis of the projectile which struck the bridge, it may be an Israeli-made Long Range Attack (LORA) theatre quasiballistic missile.
Local authorities say work is already underway to repair the damage.
The Azeri side has not commented on the suspected attack.
Earlier Friday, the Armenian Defence Ministry accused the Azerbaijani military of launching an attack on Stepanakert, capital of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic.
There are two main routes connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh: the western Goris-Stepanakert route and the recently completed northern Vardenis-Martakert highway. Local authorities have made plans to build a third route.
