From Putin & Modi to Johnson & Merkel: World Reacts to Donald, Melania Trump Contracting COVID-19

Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that both he and the First Lady had tested positive for COVID-19 and were entering quarantine, with POTUS’s physician confirming that the US president feels fine and is expected to continue carrying out his duties without disruption.

Since news came out about the positive coronavirus tests of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump messages of support have been coming in from across the globe.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

​The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyeusus, went on Twitter to extend his best wishes to Trump and his wife, hoping for their swift recovery from the respiratory disease.

My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/6OUZT20huK — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 2, 2020

​Hopes for a speedy recovery have been voiced by numerous world leaders.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a letter to his US counterpart, where he "voiced sincere support in this tough moment", wishing him and his wife a swift recovery from the coronavirus, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"I am sure that your vital power, cheerfulness, and optimism will help you defeat this dangerous virus", said Putin.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted his support for the US president and his spouse in their battle against the coronavirus disease.

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

​British Housing Minister Robert Jenrick added his wishes for a swift recovery, acknowledging that in their case they "know what it is like" to have a "prime minister who tested positive for COVID".

"All of us want to send our best wishes to President Trump, the first lady, and the Trump family and wish them a speedy recovery. We know what it's like to have, in our case a prime minister who tested positive for COVID, and setting aside politics we all want to see him and his wife get better soon".

The German government spokesman said that Chancellor Angela Merkel sends Donald Trump and his wife best wishes, hoping they recover soon from the coronavirus infection.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted that he and his wife were "thinking of President Donald Trump and his First Lady" at this difficult time.

Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery. https://t.co/UcxQpsxBLE — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) October 2, 2020

​Polish President Andrzej Duda posted his hopes on Twitter that his country and the US would "get through the hardships" amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. #Poland and #USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting #COVID19. — Andrzej Duda (@AndrzejDuda) October 2, 2020

​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted wishes of recovery to his "friend" Donald Trump.

​Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also took to Twitter to address the news:

I wish a speedy recovery to U.S. President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19.



I sincerely hope that they will overcome the quarantine period without problems and regain their health as soon as possible. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 2, 2020

South Korea’s President Moon Jae-In extended wishes of a speedy recovery to the US President and his wife, read an official statement from the presidential office.

European Council President Charles Michel tweeted to underscore that COVID-19 was "a battle we all continue to fight".

Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. #COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight.



Everyday.



No matter where we live. https://t.co/w5WH1pgvpB — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 2, 2020

​NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also wished Trump a speedy recovery.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on French television that the news concerning the US president and his wife shows that the coronavirus epidemic "spares no one".

"This demonstrates that the virus spares no one, including those who have shown scepticism. I wish him a swift recovery".

Taiwan's Presidential Office issued a statement saying:

"President Tsai, upon receiving the news, sent her best wishes to the US government via diplomatic channels, hoping that President Trump and his wife can recover at an early date under the professional care of the medical team".

Back on the home front, US Vice President Mike Pence tweeted to send "love and prayers" to the US president and First Lady.

Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 2, 2020

​Comments in response to the news coming from China struck a different tone.

Hu Xijin, editor in-chief of China’s Global Times, tweeted to underscore the US president's "gamble to play down" the deadliness of the coronavirus disease.

President Trump and the first lady have paid the price for his gamble to play down the COVID-19. The news shows the severity of the US’ pandemic situation. It will impose a negative impact on the image of Trump and the US, and may also negatively affect his reelection. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) October 2, 2020

​In a similar vein, China Daily wrote that the US president's positive test serves as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to spread "even as Trump has tried desperately to suggest it no longer poses a danger".

"Since it emerged earlier this year, Trump, the White House, and his campaign have played down the threat and refused to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing. Instead, Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters. The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide".