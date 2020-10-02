Russia's Gamaleya Institute That Created Sputnik V Vaccine Ready to Help COVID-Positive Trump

Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, that created the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus, has stated it is ready to provide assistance to the US president, who has contracted the virus.
“I think that if they officially turn to the Russian authorities, we will be able to help them”, Head of the Gamaleya Centre Alexander Gintsburg said.
He also suggested that the Trump administration should get inoculated with the Russian vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V.
"I think that they will sort it out with their president after all. It would be nice to have him vaccinated (with the Russian vaccine), by the way!", Gintsburg added.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
