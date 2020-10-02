Armenian PM Claims Yerevan Has Proof Turkish Military Command Controlling Karabakh Military Ops

Armenia has evidence that the Turkish military command is controlling Azerbaijan's military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenian Prime Minster Nikol Pashinyan told French newspaper Le Figaro. The Armenian PM told the newspaper that Turkey should be excluded from the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) due to its aggressive and biased stance on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Pashinyan stressed that those who started the ongoing conflict should put an end to it, pointing the finger at Ankara and Baku.
The Armenian prime minister said that 30 percent of the people killed on the Azerbaijani side are foreign fighters and noted that Ankara had decided to head military operations against Yerevan as Baku is unable to control mercenaries.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
