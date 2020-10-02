Register
07:48 GMT02 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Azerbaijani forces carry out a strike against Armenian military during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Ankara's Support for Baku May Amplify Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, Ex-US Special Envoy Says

    © Photo : Azerbaijani Defence Ministry
    World
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Flare-Up Between Armenia, Azerbaijan (34)
    0 02
    Subscribe

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Turkey’s policy of throwing support behind Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict threatens to aggravate the military confrontation in the region, Carey Cavanaugh, a former US special negotiator for Nagorno-Karabakh and Eurasian conflicts, said.

    "I worry that the position of Turkey on this right now is extremely unhelpful. In the past, I can say this, when we were working with [then-presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia] Heydar Aliyev and Robert Kocharyan, we actually had significant support from Turkey on this process. And Turkey was taking steps – though not of them publicly visible – to help make a solution come about," Cavanaugh said.

    According to the ex-official, the current stance of Ankara is absolutely different.

    "Today the statements by President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan go in a very different direction, which I fear is amplifying the conflict by making Azerbaijan feel it can gain more on the battlefield that it can at the bargaining table," he noted.

    Cavanaugh at the same doubted that the regional confrontation might escalate into a direct conflict of third countries, even though Armenia is a Collective Security Treaty Organization member and Turkey is a NATO nation, but warned of miscalculations.

    "We saw already in Syria, it is where Turkey shot down a Russian fighter. These things can happen and there could be a miscalculation or mistake that have consequences that are certainly unanticipated," he said.

    US, Russia, France 'Can Do A Lot' for Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

    The United States, Russia and France, which are the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, can contribute much to bringing about peace to Nagorno-Karabakh, but the will of the warring sides is vital, Carey Cavanaugh said.

    "I think they [OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs] can do a lot … I think we have seen in the past working together this diplomatic mechanism that was set up to work on the Nagorno-Karabakh has the potential to help bring about peace," Cavanaugh said.

    The three countries, however, cannot force Armenia and Azerbaijan to accept each other’s conditions, but should work together to "craft a compromise solution that will be acceptable to both parties," according to the ex-official.

    Cavanaugh recalled that the sides came "pretty close" to resolving the conflict during the Key West peace talks in the US in 2001, in which he was personally involved, but finally failed to reach an agreement.

    The diplomat believes that the problem was that the populations of Armenia and Azerbaijan were not ready to accept the solutions, and the leaders did not make it clear enough how that is supposed to work.

    The former special negotiator declined to answer whom he considers responsible for unleashing the current escalation and agreed that it is far more important who will be the first to sit down at the negotiating table.

    The hostilities in Azerbaijan’s Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

    Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization. Ankara has immediately vowed to support Baku with all the needed means.

    Most countries, including Russia, the United States and France, have called on the warring parties to cease hostilities and settle their differences via dialogue. Moscow and Paris have also voiced concerns about the transfer of militants from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

    Topic:
    Nagorno-Karabakh: Flare-Up Between Armenia, Azerbaijan (34)
    Tags:
    Azerbaijan, Turkey, Nagorno-Karabakh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse