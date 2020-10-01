Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan Says Four Drones Shot Down Near Yerevan

Earlier in the day, Yerevan said it had destroyed three drones the area close the country's capital and was trying to locate the fourth one.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Armenian forces have downed four drones in the sky above the country.

Alleged footage of a drone being shot down has emerged on social media.

The moment of a shotdown of Azerbaijani UAV over the central Armenia.https://t.co/fR7DMAz8Tw pic.twitter.com/LjiCBN0uii — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) October 1, 2020

The statement came as intense fighting continues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces. The situation escalated last week, which prompted Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh to declare martial law and a full mobilisation, and Baku tp declare martial law and a partial mobilisation.

The international community has called on the parties to the conflict to immediately lay down arms and return to the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Ankara has expressed support for Baku. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticised the Minsk Group of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on Thursday for neglecting the Karabakh issue for nearly 30 years.

Russia has said it does not support one side against another, but advocates for a ceasefire and a resolution. "We support a just settlement, we support the ceasefire, we support the end of hostilities", Russia's Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.