Putin, Macron, and Trump Condemn Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation, Urge Immediate Ceasefire

"The President of the Russian Federation, the President of the United States of America and the President of the French Republic, representing the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, condemn in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone", the statement, published by the Elysee, read.
The three leaders expressed their regret and offered condolences to the families of the dead and the wounded.
"We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces. We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs", the statement read.
Intense clashes have rocked the Nagorno-Karabakh region amid mutual accusations by Armenia and Azerbaijan of ceasefire violations and exchanges of fire. The disputed area has been a sensitive issue for the two republics for several decades since the predominantly ethnically Armenian region broke away from Azerbaijan.
At present, the republic is governed de facto independently, but is not recognised by any UN member.
All comments
Show new comments (0)