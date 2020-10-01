Armenian Defence Ministry Shares Animated Map Allegedly Showing Movement of Turkish F-16s - Video

The Armenian Ministry of Defence's Press Secretary Shushan Stepanyan has published a video on the ministry's Facebook page which shows an animated map that allegedly tracks the movement of Turkish and Azerbaijani warplanes.
In the 30-second video, F-16s and Su-25s belonging to the Turkish and Azerbaijani Air Forces are seen patrolling the eastern border of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The footage also features a Turkish command post near the Armenian border.
The disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh has seen an intensification of hostilities in the past several days after Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.
The two sides have reported shelling and casualties on the contact line, blaming each other for initiating the hostilities.
Tensions have been additionally exacerbated by reports of foreign mercenaries in the conflict zone. Yerevan maintains that militants from Turkey and the Middle East are fighting on the Azerbaijani side, but Baku strongly denies the claim.
All comments
Show new comments (0)