US Targets 3 Persons, 13 Entities in New Syria Sanctions

"Today, as part of the US government’s continued effort to achieve a peaceful, political resolution of the Syrian conflict, the Department of the Treasury is taking action against key enablers of the Assad regime that are associated with the Fourth Division of the Syrian Arab Army, the Syrian General Intelligence Directorate, and the Central Bank of Syria", the release said. "Specifically, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added three individuals and 13 entities to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List, pursuant to Syria sanctions authorities."
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem previously called on all countries targeted with sanctions to unite and take joint political and economic action to resist such measures.
The so-called US Caesar Act, signed in late 2019 by President Donald Trump, affects almost all areas of Syria’s economy, as well as foreign companies and individuals who do businesses with Bashar Assad’s government. The law, which also impacts Syria’s neighbouring Middle East countries, including Lebanon, came into effect on 17 June.
Syria has repeatedly condemned US and EU sanctions, noting that the damage caused by them was more palpable than that caused by jihadists.
