Details of Post-Brexit UK Immigration System to Be Advertised All Over Britain

Britain will be able to control and decide who comes into the country and what jobs they will be holding, as per the new immigration system.

Various media channels, including radio, social media and digital, will also be targeted by the government to share the message of a new set of rules and requirements immigrants will have to satisfy in order to move to the UK.

The Home Office campaign aims to ensure businesses are ready and well-informed about the points based immigration system and the rules of recruitment from 1 January 2021.

Starting next year, EU and non-EU citizens will be treated equally, with prioritu given to high-skilled professions, such as scientists, engineers, academics and other highly-skilled workers.

Amid concerns that the new system will slow down the process of recruitment and damage the economy, the Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said that it will be “fairer and firmer”, “attracting the best and brightest from around the world to complement the skills we already have.”

Let’s get rid of the red tape...by adding LOADS MORE RED TAPE! — Ben Scott (@benscottlondon) September 30, 2020

Freedom of movement between the United Kingdom and the European Union will end on 31 December 2020. 🇬🇧🇪🇺



Make sure your business is familiar with new guidance for January, with the latest details on the #Points-Based Immigration System📋 ✔️ 🔍 👉 https://t.co/OGv4fquqEZ pic.twitter.com/tfoRqWu7TS — BCC (@britishchambers) July 16, 2020​

If they do, it’ll only be a couple of hundred years and we will be modelling our future European trade relationship on the the Ascension Island model and using their points based immigration system. — JimTomBob (@JimTomBob1) September 29, 2020

​All applicants must have a job offer from an approved sponsor and at a required skill level. Professionals will also have to speak English in order to get their application approved. When it comes to their salaries, applicants will be able to ‘trade’ characteristics such as their specific job offer and qualifications against a salary lower than the minimum salary or the ‘going rate’ in their field.

Students will achieve the necessary points if they have an offer from an approved educational institution, speak English and are able to support themselves during their studies in the UK.