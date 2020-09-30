Azerbaijan Shares Video of 'Armenian Military Equipment' Being 'Destroyed'

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence published another video allegedly showing Baku's forces destroying Armenian military equipment amid the clashes between the two countries in Nagorno-Karabakh. The footage depicts a tank and several other military vehicles destroyed in the strikes, with huge clouds of smoke rising from the sites.
UPDATE | Azerbaijani Defence Ministry shares a video of Armenian Armed Forces military equipment being destroyed this morning#SputnikUpdates https://t.co/rTCpIiWS1P pic.twitter.com/3cShboqGjM— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) September 30, 2020
Clashes along the line of control began on Sunday, with Yerevan and Baku both accusing each other of aggression and saying that the opposite side is targeting military personnel as well as civilians.
Amid the clashes, Turkey has expressed support for Azerbaijan, promising to back it "in negotiations and in combat"; other countries, meanwhile, have warned that the escalation must be stopped.
Nagorno-Karabakh or Artsakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy proclaimed its independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991, which led to a major military conflict between Baku and Yerevan. However, in 1994 the sides agreed to stick to a peace process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group. The conflict has since remained frozen, while Nagorno-Karabakh has remained an unrecognised state.
