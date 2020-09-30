Armenia Sheds Light on Chances of Su-30 and Iskander Deployment Against Azerbaijan

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed whether Yerevan intends to deploy Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems and Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft against Azerbaijan in the wake of Baku's use of rocket systems and flame weapons in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Answering a question from the press, Pashinyan affirmed that the safety of Armenia and its citizens is a priority for the country.
"At the same time, our task is to prevent the exacerbation of the situation...and address issues pertaining to long-term stability", the head of the government told journalists.
Tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan reached a boiling point after the two countries accused each other of military provocations and exchanges of fire with civilian casualties in the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenia and the internationally unrecognised republic introduced martial law and general mobilisations, while Azerbaijan declared partial martial law and a partial mobilisation.
The Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as the Republic of Artsakh, is a breakaway region with a predominantly Armenian population that proclaimed its independence from Azerbaijan in 1991 in a move opposed by Baku. This led to an armed conflict that concluded with a ceasefire agreement in 1994.
