Russian National Nikulin Sentenced by US Court to 7 Years in Prison Over Cybercrime

A US court in San Francisco has sentenced Russian national Yevgeniy Nikulin to 88 months in prison for cybercrime-related offences.
Prosecutors had demanded at least 12 years in prison, while the defence asked for time served.
"This is a hard one because when he returns [to Russia] I think he will return to being a hacker again", Judge William Alsup of the Northern District of California said during the live-streamed hearing on Tuesday. "But we can't just lock him up and throw away the key".
Alsup added that Niklun "put the identities of millions of individuals at risk".
Nikulin was arrested in Prague on 5 October 2016. The FBI suspected him of hacking LinkedIn, Dropbox and Formspring, stealing about 17 million user logins and passwords, and then trying to sell them online. The Russian authorities, who charged Nikulin with Internet fraud in 2009, requested his extradition on the same day as the United States, but the Czech Republic's Justice Ministry granted the US request.
Nikulin has been one of several other Russian nationals accused of cybercrimes by the United States. He has never pleaded guilty.
