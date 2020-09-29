US Offers $20Mln in Rewards for Info Leading to Arrest of 3 Ex-Venezuelan Officials, Pompeo Says

"Today, the US Department of State announces rewards of up to $10 million for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of Venezuelan national Pedro Luis Martin-Olivares and up to $5 million each for information leading to the arrests and/or convictions of Venezuelan nationals Rodolfo McTurk-Mora and Jesus Alfredo Itriago", Pompeo said.
The secretary of state noted that the former Venezuelan public officials are fugitives from justice.
Last week, the US announced new sanctions against Maduro, imposed over his cooperation with Iran.
A lot of the Western sanctions introduced against Venezuela have targeted the country's state-run oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and its subsidiaries in an attempt to seize its foreign assets and prevent the firm from completing transactions.
In January 2019, Venezuela plunged into a political crisis when the then-head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust re-elected President Maduro from power. The United States and most Western countries endorsed Guaido and slapped crippling sanctions on Venezuela. Russia, China, Turkey, and other nations supported Maduro.
