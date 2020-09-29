Air Leak Found in Russian Segment of ISS

"After analysis and search for the air leak at the ISS, the location was found at a working module of Zvezda, where scientific equipment is located", the spokesperson said.
The module will be resealed in the next few days, Roscosmos said.
The statement comes a day after a source in the space industry said that air is leaking from the International Space Station (ISS) at a growing speed, with a fivefold increase recorded in the past months.
"In September, the air leak speed increased by another 2.5 times, up to 1.4 kilogrammes per 24 hours, so another isolation of the crew was required", the source said.
A small air leak was registered on the ISS in September 2019. In August 2020, the speed at which air was leaking from the ISS increased. The ISS crew was isolated in the Russian segment of the station for four days while the ISS module hatches were closed and a test for leaks was conducted. However, the precise location of the leak was not found. The crew is being isolated in the Russian segment again this weekend.
The current ISS crew includes US astronaut Christopher Cassidy, Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Wagner.
