Turkish F-16 Downs Armenian Su-25 Fighter, Armenia's Defence Ministry Says

According to Yerevan, the pilot of the Armenian aircraft hit by the Turkish fighter died.

An Armenian Su-25 jet has been downed by a Turkish F-16 warplane in Armenia's airspace, the country's Ministry of Defence stated on Tuesday.

According to preliminary reports, the attack was carried out from the Azerbaijani airspace. Turkey hasn't commented on the incident yet.

Previously, Yerevan stated that multiple Turkish planes were engaged in the conflict on the side of Baku, with Turkish F-16s supporting Azerbaijani jets and drones during strikes against Armenian troops and bases.

© REUTERS / Staff A tank of the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh moves on the road in the village of Talish April 6, 2016

Earlier in the day, Ankara stressed that it is ready to support Baku "both in negotiations and in combat", stressing that an attack on Azerbaijan is an attack against Turkey as well. The statements were made as Armenia and Azerbaijan became engaged in a military conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of aggression and announcing mobilisations.

Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority autonomy, proclaimed its independence from what was then Soviet Azerbaijan in 1991. A major conflict between Baku and Yerevan dragged on until 1994 when the sides agreed to start peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group, and Nagorno-Karabakh has remained an unrecognised republic since then.