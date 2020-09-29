Register
17:28 GMT29 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020.

    India Does Not Recognise 1959 Line of Actual Control: New Delhi Lashes Out at China

    © AP Photo /
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/42/1079764252_0:303:3072:2031_1200x675_80_0_0_19340c3c76f52b1df062dbdf5cc6a359.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009291080609586-india-does-not-recognise-1959-line-of-actual-control-new-delhi-lashes-out-at-china/

    Despite several rounds of talks to defuse tensions in the Ladakh region, India and China have failed to reach a consensus on disengagement. Meanwhile, the two sides have made massive deployments of military assets in the Himalayan region.

    India vehemently opposed a claim by China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday about the Line of Actual Control along the length of its around 3,500 km border.

    “India has never accepted the so-called unilaterally defined 1959 Line of Actual Control (LAC). This position has been consistent and well known, including to the Chinese side”, Anurag Shrivastava, spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Ministry, replied to Beijing, which termed Ladakh as an “illegal territory” established by the Modi government.

    Indian Army personnel keep vigilance at Bumla pass at the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh on October 21, 2012
    © AFP 2020 / BIJU BORO
    China-India Border Tension Could 'Extend to Winter'
    Mentioning the three agreements (1993, 1996, 2005) signed between the two countries in the last three decades, Shrivastava underscored that “both India and China have committed to clarification and confirmation of the LAC to reach a common understanding of the alignment of the LAC”.

    “Therefore, the insistence now of the Chinese side that there is only one LAC is contrary to the solemn commitments made by China in these agreements”, Shrivastava added.

    The two countries signed the Agreement on Maintenance of Peace and Tranquillity along the LAC in 1993, then in 1996 the Agreement on Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) in the military field, and then in 2005 the Protocol on Implementation of CBMs and the 2005 Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for settlement of the India-China Boundary Question.

    Earlier this month, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated in the parliament that it is the Chinese side that has tried to unilaterally alter the status quo in the region with several attempts at transgressions.

    From April to May this year, there was an enhanced deployment of troops and armaments by the two sides in the border areas and along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

    The sides accused each other of violating the consensus reached in the first week of June to defuse the tensions. A violent face-off erupted in the late evening and night of 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. After the violent clash in the Galwan Valley, the two sides continued their engagements to comprehensively address the issues arising due to these developments.

    Related:

    How US May Use Ladakh Row Between India & China to Exert Pressure on Beijing
    Part of Bigger Strategy? China’s Military Build-up Along India’s Border Doubles in 3 Years - Report
    Tags:
    border tensions, Ladakh region, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Destruction and Shrapnel in Nagorno-Karabakh After Large-Scale Hostilities in the Region
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse