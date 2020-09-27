"The 2020 G20 Leaders’ Summit will be held virtually on 21 – 22 November and will be chaired by His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud," the statement says.
According to the release, the summit will focus on protecting lives and restoring growth, by addressing vulnerabilities uncovered during the pandemic and will also focus on fostering international action to realize opportunities of the 21st century for all.
"The G20 Presidency will build on the success of the extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit held in March, and on the outcomes of over 100 virtual working groups and ministerial meetings," the statement says.
The G20 Saudi Secretariat said that the Group of Twenty has contributed over $21 billion to support the production, distribution, and access to coronavirus treatments and vaccines. An additional $11 trillion have been allocated to safeguard the global economy hard-hit by the pandemic. The G20 has also launched a special debt suspension initiative for the least developed countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)