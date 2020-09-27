Register
12:17 GMT27 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    SMIC Headquarters

    US Reportedly Puts Export Curbs on Chinese Chipmaker SMIC Citing ‘Unacceptable Risks’

    Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107931/63/1079316349_10:0:3244:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_d2063e6b2d2798e2cfd6ddbb103e04b6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009271080586480-us-reportedly-puts-export-curbs-on-chinese-chipmaker-smic-citing-unacceptable-risks-/

    Previously, reports suggested the US Department of Defense was considering adding Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) to an Entity List along with Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese tech firms, barred from doing business with American firms without a licence, as part of the ongoing trade war between Washington and Beijing.

    The United States Department of Commerce has reportedly sanctioned China's biggest chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), imposing export curbs on the company, according to a letter cited by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Saturday.

    According to the Commerce Department’s dispatch to the Shanghai-based firm, writes the outlet, US companies will now require a license to export certain products to China’s largest chipmaker, due to the “unacceptable risk” that SMIC goods could be used for military purposes.

    A SMIC spokeswoman cited by WSJ said in an emailed statement that the firm had not yet received an official notice of the sanctions and was looking into the situation.

    The chipmaker reiterated that it has no relationship with the Chinese armed forces and does not manufacture goods for any military end-users or uses.

    There has not been any official comment on the report from the US Commerce Department.

    Escalated US Attack

    Earlier reports in September suggested the Trump administration was considering adding the firm to a government Entity List along with Huawei, ZTE and over 70 Chinese tech firms, barred from conducting operations with US firms.

    Including SMIC to the Commerce Department’s so-called entity list would effectively target exports from a broader set of companies.

    “The military end-use rules only apply to a subset of listed U.S. origin items. The Entity List rules apply to all U.S. origin and some foreign-origin items,” said Kevin Wolf, an export control lawyer at Akin Gump and senior Commerce Department official in the Obama administration was cited by Bloomberg as explaining.

    Around 50 per cent of SMIC’s equipment originates from the US, with the company having a market value of more than $29 billion, according to Bloomberg data, with US chipmakers Qualcomm Inc. and Broadcom Inc. among SMIC’s customers.

    “Should the U.S. export ban on SMIC materialize, it will signal an escalated attack by the U.S. on China’s semi industry and more Chinese companies will likely be included,” analyst Edison Lee of the American multinational independent investment bank and financial services company Jefferies said.

    ‘Blatant Bullying’

    In the wake of the above-mentioned reports, the Chinese semiconductor company reiterated that it strictly abides by the laws and regulations of relevant nations while maintaining cooperative relations with global chipmaking equipment suppliers for years.

    “Any assumptions of the company’s ties with the Chinese military are untrue statements and false accusations. The Company is in complete shock and perplexity to the news. Nevertheless, SMIC is open to sincere and transparent communication with the US Government agencies in hope of resolving potential misunderstandings," SMIC said in a statement on its website.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian slammed Washington over “blatant bullying.”

    “What it has done has violated international trade rules, undermined global industrial supply and value chains and will inevitably hurt U.S. national interests and its own image,” Zhao told a news briefing in Beijing.

    China’s Tech Giants in the Crosshairs

    The US Department of Commerce added dozens of internationally-based Huawei affiliates to its entity list in August 2020, restricting their ability to do business with American firms. The decision expanded on rules subjecting companies to enhanced licensing requirements if they sold third-party computer chips or chip designs to Huawei that rely on US software or manufacturing equipment, issued in May.

    Back in 2019 the department essentially banned US companies from selling parts and components to 68 Huawei affiliates, allowing, however, for temporary waivers that enabled limited transactions to ease the transition for American suppliers.

    Those waivers expired in August 2020, with a fresh order subjecting an additional 38 Huawei affiliates around the world to similar restrictions.

    Fresh measures on the part of Washington could block Huawei from accessing chipsets, in yet another stinging blow to the Shenzhen-based tech giant.

    A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    A smartphone with the Huawei and 5G network logo is seen on a PC motherboard in this illustration picture taken January 29, 2020

    Earlier this month China had launched plans to boost the mainland chipmaker and others, seeking to distance itself from US technologies.

    Sanctions targeting the Chinese partially state-owned publicly-listed semiconductor foundry company, SMIC, would come as yet another spiral in the escalating tensions between the US and China, that have been exchanging vitriol on issues ranging from trade, their respective governments’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and perceived threats to intellectual property and national security.

    The Trump administration began its onslaught by blacklisting Huawei Technologies Co., preventing the giant Chinese telecommunications provider from buying components from American suppliers and pressuring allies to follow suit.

    China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
    © REUTERS / Florence Lo/Illustration
    China and U.S. flags are seen near a TikTok logo in this illustration picture taken July 16, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

    Subsequently, President Donald Trump threatened to ban the video app TikTok from China’s ByteDance Ltd. if the service wasn’t sold to American owners, sparking indignation among Chinese execs and government officials, who have repeatedly dismissed all allegations of spying and presenting a security threat.

    Related:

    Intel Reportedly Receives US License to Continue Supplying Some Products to Huawei
    Huawei’s Supply Chain Under Attack From United States, Says Company’s Chairman
    SMIC Chipmaker Stock Listing Triples in Value as China Reports 3.2 Percent Q2 Growth Amid COVID-19
    Trump Admin Considering Blacklisting Chinese Computer Chip Maker SMIC - Report
    SMIC Shares Tumble 20 Percent as Trump Gov't Mulls Adding Chinese Chipmaker to Entity List: Reports
    Tags:
    Qualcomm, ByteDance, TikTok, Donald Trump, Huawei, Huawei, Huawei, US Department of Commerce, chip, chips, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dr. Morris Nafash, research director for the Bazooka Bubble Gum Company, whose job it was to test the texture and elasticity of the gum and to develop new flavors, is pictured measuring with an outside caliper a bubble blown by Josephine Zack on 16 September 1949 in New York. Brooklyn-born Dr. Nafash came to his post after 11 years as a researcher at Columbia University's department of chemical engineering. He blew about 100 bubbles a day and thinks kids probably won't ever blow bubbles much bigger than at present because the kid's face gets in the way.
    Better Together: Chewing Gum for a Happy Life
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse