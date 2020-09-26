Heads of State Take Part in UNGA Morning Virtual Session, Day 5 - Video

World leaders are participating in the morning session of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 75) held in New York City and conducted remotely via video link.
According to the United Nations, 119 heads of state and 54 heads of government will deliver their remarks via recorded videos submitted by a country’s delegate already in New York. The theme of the high-level debate will be "The Future we want, the United Nations we need: reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism – confronting COVID-19 through effective multilateral action."
Follow the Sputnik feed to find out more.
All comments
Show new comments (0)