Register
20:52 GMT25 September 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pats member of parliament Greg Fergus, after unveiling plans for post-coronavirus recovery for Black owned business and entrepreneurs in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 9, 2020.

    Trudeau Announces Vaccine Deal as Canada Surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 Cases

    © REUTERS / CARLOS OSORIO
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/19/1080575445_0:8:3072:1736_1200x675_80_0_0_0f2e87287be922757b47c9bdfb958a17.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202009251080575480-trudeau-announces-vaccine-deal-as-canada-surpasses-150000-covid-19-cases/

    TORONTO (Sputnik) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced that his government has entered into an agreement with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to procure 20 million doses of its coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

    The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has surpassed 150,000 with 9,250 deaths reported, government data revealed on Friday.

    "I can announce that we've reached an agreement with AstraZeneca for the vaccine they are developing with the University of Oxford. This agreement secures up to 20 million doses for Canadians, should the vaccine trials be successful," Trudeau said at a press conference.

    The US put a pause on AstraZeneca vaccine trials a couple weeks ago due to side effects.

    A combined 1,046 new cases in Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada’s tally to 150,140, according to data released by provincial health agencies. There are 11,138 active cases throughout the country, Canada’s public health agency says.

    With the announcement, Canada now has tentative deals for at least 12 vaccine candidates, Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said. According to reports, the deals do not preclude refunds, even in the event that the vaccine candidate is never approved. The Canadian government has committed over $800 million toward vaccine procurement development.

    Trudeau also announced that Canada will contribute $328.32 million to COVAX, a global vaccine distribution system backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance. The Prime Minister expressed his disappointment with “a few large countries” that did not join the international effort – presumably referring to the US, China, and Russia, which are focusing on domestic vaccine production.

    On Wednesday, Trudeau said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is “already underway” in Canada and urged vigilance. This was partially contradicted on Friday by Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, who said that second wave of COVID-19 has not hit the province.

    Since the beginning of September, Canadian authorities have recorded more than 20,000 new infections, including more than 8,000 in the last week alone.

    Related:

    Trudeau Says Disappointed by Vandalism During Social Justice Protests
    Canada Will Impose Dollar-for-Dollar Retaliatory Tariffs Against US, Trudeau Says
    Trudeau Requests Parliament Shutdown, Releases WE Charity Scandal Documents
    Canada’s Conservative Party: Record Number of Votes Cast to Pick Justin Trudeau’s Rival
    'This Aged Well': Trudeau Once Promised Greta Thunberg to Plant 2 Bln Trees, But Didn’t Advance Far
    Tags:
    Justin Trudeau, vaccine, COVID-19, coronavirus, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader performs as the Dallas Cowboys play the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 19 - 25 September
    Presidential Chaos
    Presidential Chaos
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse